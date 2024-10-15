Retired Kaiser Nurse continues to shine at 101 years old!

"She's truly one of the most positive, inspiring people you could ever meet." Oakland based retired Kaiser Nurse Bea Rudney continues to amaze family and friends with her mental and physical activity.

OAKLAND, Calif. -- At 101 years old, Oakland resident Bea Rudney doesn't let age slow her down. She defies expectations by living an active lifestyle. Bea rides a stationary bike, goes to the pool four times a week, and takes daily walks with her granddaughter, Alexis Rudney.

"She made a promise to herself once she retired that she would leave the house once a day and so I think getting out of the house, not letting yourself wallow, keep moving, we go on walks every day. She beats me up the hill," said Alexis.

Bea retired from her career as a nurse in 1983 after 42 years of service. She was one of the first nurses at Kaiser Permanente in Oakland when it opened in the 1940s. When reflecting on her time as a nurse, Bea said, "It's the involvement with patients and the feedback you get from them and the feeling that you really are making a difference."

Alexis said her grandmother is still very cognitively aware and credits that to her love of books. While her vision has deteriorated, Bea found a way around that. "I like to sit on the patio in the sun and listen to books. There are so many good things you can listen to so that's what I do."

Bea will celebrate her 102nd birthday in March 2025, and said she's lucky to have lived such a fulfilling life. So what's her secret to longevity?

"I say be kind. It takes less energy than being angry all the time. I think that helps people live longer, anger tears at you," Bea said.