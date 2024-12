Jewish For Good readies for annual Mitzvah Day

The volunteer day allows Jews off for Christmas a time to volunteer and serve the community.

The group Jewish For Good is preparing for its 29th annual Mitzvah Day.

The day of service gives jews a chance to volunteer in their communities.

"From beautifying local parks to crafting no-sew fleece blankets and assisting those in need, Mitzvah Day provides diverse opportunities to make a positive difference," the group's website states.

