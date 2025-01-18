24/7 LiveRaleighDurhamFayettevilleSurrounding Area
Lee County man arrested, faces several child sex offenses

Saturday, January 18, 2025 2:21PM
These charges stem from an investigation that began last month, according to the sheriff's office.

SANFORD, N.C. -- A Lee County man faces multiple charges, including statutory sexual offense with a child.

The charges against Skyler O'Neal, 39, of Sanford stemmed from an investigation that began last month.

He was arrested Thursday and is held without bond.

Charges

  • Four counts of Statutory Sexual Offense with a Child by an Adult
  • Five counts of Statutory Sexual Offense with a Child Under 15
  • Five counts of Indecent Liberties with a Child
  • Five counts of Felony Child Abuse

