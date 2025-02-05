American Heart Association: Go Red For Women

This Friday, February 7 is National Wear Red Day, an initiative dedicated to supporting the Go Red for Women campaign and raising awareness about cardiovascular disease, the leading cause of death among women and new mothers.
Cardiovascular disease is a silent threat, affecting nearly 45% of women aged 20 and older. It claims more lives in the U.S. than all forms of cancer combined. The American Heart Association encourages everyone to wear red as a symbol of support and solidarity in the fight against this devastating disease.
One of the most crucial steps in preventing heart disease is understanding key personal health numbers:
These numbers help determine an individual's risk for heart disease. Talking to a doctor about these risks and ways to lower them can be life-saving.
Losing even one woman to heart disease or stroke is too many. For more information on how to protect yourself or a loved one, visit WearRedDay.org