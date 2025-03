Seymour Johnson Airforce Base honored for heroism during Iran drone attack

GOLDBORO, N.C. (WTVD) -- In April last year, over 300 Iranian drones attacked Israel.

31 men and women of the 335th Fighter Squadron from Seymour Johnson Air Force Base were thrust into action within 24 hours of arriving in the Middle East.

In Goldsboro, they were recognized for their heroic efforts in shooting down over 80 Iranian drones on Friday.