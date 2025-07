Friends, family say final goodbyes to 4-year-old Kamarii Patterson in Durham

DURHAM, N.C. (WTVD) -- Friends and family said their final goodbyes to Kamarii Patterson on Saturday.

He was the four-year-old boy in Durham who died after police say shot himself with an unsecured weapon. Kamarii's fuderal was held at the Antioch Baptist Church.

Police said the shooting is still under investigation, and no charges have been filed at this time.

