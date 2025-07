Pro-Am basketball league in Raleigh making a difference

ABC11 spoke to some of the founders of the Grand Zero Pro-Am league on Friday night at Enloe High School in Raleigh.

ABC11 spoke to some of the founders of the Grand Zero Pro-Am league on Friday night at Enloe High School in Raleigh.

ABC11 spoke to some of the founders of the Grand Zero Pro-Am league on Friday night at Enloe High School in Raleigh.

ABC11 spoke to some of the founders of the Grand Zero Pro-Am league on Friday night at Enloe High School in Raleigh.

RALEIGH, N.C. (WTVD) -- Fostering competition on and off the basketball court is the goal of a local adult basketball league.

ABC11 caught up with some of the founders of the Grand Zero Pro-Am league on Friday night at Enloe High School in Raleigh.

They talked about the effect this organization is having on the lives of both former pro and amateur players here in the Triangle.

Watch the video above for more.