24/7 LiveRaleighDurhamFayettevilleSurrounding Area
Welcome, Mickey
mickey@disney.com
Manage MyDisney Account
Log Out

Durham Fire Department hosts 'Bull City Blazers', camp for middle school girls

WTVD logo
Saturday, July 19, 2025 3:03PM
Durham Fire Department hosts camp for middle school girls
The Durham Fire Department hosted three summer camps this year.

DURHAM, N.C. (WTVD) -- Triangle fire departments are working hard to introduce the idea of a career as a firefighter to young girls this summer.

The Durham Fire Department hosted three summer camps this year, including one called Bull City Blazers. Middle school girls are trying agility testing and learning CPR.

DFD also had Durham Fire Explorers for high school boys and girls, as well as Junior Fire Marshal for middle school boys and girls.

The department has 45 open jobs and hope to find new members soon.

SEE ALSO: Cary's Camp Ignite sparks next generation of women in firefighting: 'It's really inspiring'

Copyright © 2025 WTVD-TV. All Rights Reserved.

Related Topics

Watch Live
ON NOW