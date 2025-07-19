Durham Fire Department hosts 'Bull City Blazers', camp for middle school girls

The Durham Fire Department hosted three summer camps this year.

The Durham Fire Department hosted three summer camps this year.

The Durham Fire Department hosted three summer camps this year.

The Durham Fire Department hosted three summer camps this year.

DURHAM, N.C. (WTVD) -- Triangle fire departments are working hard to introduce the idea of a career as a firefighter to young girls this summer.

The Durham Fire Department hosted three summer camps this year, including one called Bull City Blazers. Middle school girls are trying agility testing and learning CPR.

DFD also had Durham Fire Explorers for high school boys and girls, as well as Junior Fire Marshal for middle school boys and girls.

The department has 45 open jobs and hope to find new members soon.

SEE ALSO: Cary's Camp Ignite sparks next generation of women in firefighting: 'It's really inspiring'