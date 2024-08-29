93-year-old man's garden feeds the neighborhood in Camden

Antolino "Mr. Tony" Santiago once turned a vacant lot across the street from his home into a garden to feed his neighbors.

Antolino "Mr. Tony" Santiago once turned a vacant lot across the street from his home into a garden to feed his neighbors.

Antolino "Mr. Tony" Santiago once turned a vacant lot across the street from his home into a garden to feed his neighbors.

Antolino "Mr. Tony" Santiago once turned a vacant lot across the street from his home into a garden to feed his neighbors.

CAMDEN, New Jersey -- Antolino "Mr. Tony" Santiago turned a vacant lot across the street from his Camden home into a garden 24 years ago.

He wanted to provide fresh produce to his neighbors.

Santiago, 93, is originally from Puerto Rico and also lived in Chicago before eventually moving to Camden.

Due to his age and physical ability, Santiago needed a bit of help to keep the garden growing.

A local ministry called "Community Brings Learning" has adopted the garden.

They are giving it the subtitle, "Dream Big Garden".

Their plans are to keep engaging more community members, especially the youth, to keep Mr. Tony's garden and legacy ongoing.

To learn more about "Community Brings Learning" and the garden, visit their Facebook page.