Cactus with a crunch? Chicago-based Nemi Snacks spices up chip aisle with cherished Mexican staple

Nemi Snacks is a Chicago-based, Mexican-inspired snack line spiced with chilis and made from nopal cactus and a mixture of seeds.

Chicago company spices up chip aisle with cherished Mexican staple Nemi Snacks is a Chicago-based, Mexican-inspired snack line spiced with chilis and made from nopal cactus and a mixture of seeds.

Chicago company spices up chip aisle with cherished Mexican staple Nemi Snacks is a Chicago-based, Mexican-inspired snack line spiced with chilis and made from nopal cactus and a mixture of seeds.

Chicago company spices up chip aisle with cherished Mexican staple Nemi Snacks is a Chicago-based, Mexican-inspired snack line spiced with chilis and made from nopal cactus and a mixture of seeds.

CHICAGO -- Regina Trillo describes her growing business as a gift, privilege, and responsibility. Her Chicago-based, Mexican-inspired product line, Nemi Snacks, can be found in 400 stores in Illinois, Texas and the East coast of the United States.

"Our main happy problem is selling out and having enough inventory," Trillo said. "As the founder of Nemi Snacks I hope to continue elevating my culture in a way that I feel proud and I make other Latinos and Latinas in the US feel proud."

Nemi Snacks are patterned after churritos, a long, crunchy snack traditionally made of corn in Mexico. Trillo's versions are the color green and made from nopal cactus, a mixture of seeds, chilis, and spices. Varieties include Chile Turmeric, Smoky Chipotle, Mexican Lime, as well as seasonal flavors.

"Consumers always say that Nemi Snacks are the healthy Taki," Trillo said. "The better-for you, long, crunchy stick."

Trillo's journey to entrepreneurship began when she moved to Chicago for law school following a legal career in Mexico. Seeking a taste of home, she visited a grocery store where she found low-quality, stereotypically branded snacks.

"One day I thought, I want to create Nemi Snacks," Trillo said. "I want to create something where I can elevate Mexican culture through better-for-you snacks."

On the same visit, Trillo found prickly pear cactus in the produce section, which has great cultural significance as a food staple in Mexico. She began to wonder whether the plant, called nopal in Spanish, could be used as a food ingredient in snack food.

"I really wanted to share the amazing benefits and capabilities of this plant in a food product," Trillo said. "It is the most sustainable plant, thrives in hot weather, doesn't need much water to survive, and doesn't need pesticides."

In time, Trillo began to meet with farmers in Mexico and educated herself in the business of snack making. Following the creation of the product and testing by friends, Nemi Snacks was born.

"The first two and a half years of the business came from my husband and I doing all the fulfillment at home, to the point where one day he did not have a space to sit in the living room," Trillo said. "I always say you start where you are."

Nemi Snacks seasonal flavor, Pickled Jalapeno, was the winner for Best Savory Or Salty Snack at the 2024 Natural Products Expo West NEXTY Awards. Trillo said there have been highs and lows in her journey from law to business but the rollercoaster is a satisfying ride.

"Entrepreneurship is a bumpy road," Trillo said. "That is what makes it fascinating and at the same time challenging, and to me, at the same time, worthwhile."

For more information on Regina Trillo and Nemi Snacks, visit neminative.com.