Camp Shield empowering female veterans

Healing & Strength: The transformative program is helping heroes transition from service to success.

Camp Shield empowering female veterans Healing & Strength: The transformative program is helping heroes transition from service to success.

Camp Shield empowering female veterans Healing & Strength: The transformative program is helping heroes transition from service to success.

Camp Shield empowering female veterans Healing & Strength: The transformative program is helping heroes transition from service to success.

HOUSTON, Texas -- According to Department of Veterans Affairs, one in three women experienced sexual harassment or assault while in the military. Its a trauma Maggie Peterson carried with her for years.

"I knew that there needed to be somewhere safe and secure for women veterans to come heal and grow," Peterson said.

The former United States Air Force Staff Sergeant founded Camp Shield. The nonprofit helps female veterans reclaim their lives through retreats, workshops, and peer mentorship.

Rose Escorcia is an Army Veteran and the Operations Manager for Camp Shield. She said the program changed her life, "I think what Camp Shield truly did for me personally is instill a sense of purpose that I love."

Click the video above to see the story.

Find information on the free services offered by Camp Shield, click here.