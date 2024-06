Trapeze school helps you reach new heights

EAST MEADOW, New York -- For the more athletic adventurer this summer, you may want to consider trapeze classes.

The mission of I FLY Trapeze is to introduce children and adults to the amazing world of trapeze flying.

You, too, can learn to "fly and catch" before you know it.

I FLY's Anthony Rosamilia shows you the ropes in this Localish report.