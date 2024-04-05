Through Their Eyes: New exhibit showcases artistic journey of those with autism

For Autism Awareness Month, the Glassell School of Art is showcasing artwork from students at The Monarch School.

HOUSTON, Texas -- Art is a wonderful form of expression, it can also be a form of life changing therapy. The students at Monarch School and Institute are using their skills and talents to learn and live.

The Head of the school, Patti Pace sees art help students with neurological differences including autism everyday, "A lot of individuals who struggle with communication, like talking with one another, can express themselves through art."

Student Madison loves to express herself through her abstracts, "It's really good to get all of my emotions out, that's what I do here, it's really therapeutic."

As part of Autism Awareness Month, The Museum of Fine Arts-Houston's Glassell School of Art has invited the students to display and show off their artistic talents.

Madison says with a smile, :"t's really cool I didn't expect it to be such a big deal."

Paul Coffey, The director of Glassell School of Art is proud to show off the students work, "Artists are always looking for different ways of seeing, these students come and teach us. We have been doing this this all of our lives and we still learn from them."

The exhibit runs from April 5 - May 3, 2024.