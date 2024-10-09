Solar-powered cycle powers mission-driven radio station in NYC subway

Below the bustling Roosevelt Avenue and 74th Street subway station in Jackson Heights lies an unexpected oasis of art.

Below the bustling Roosevelt Avenue and 74th Street subway station in Jackson Heights lies an unexpected oasis of art.

Below the bustling Roosevelt Avenue and 74th Street subway station in Jackson Heights lies an unexpected oasis of art.

Below the bustling Roosevelt Avenue and 74th Street subway station in Jackson Heights lies an unexpected oasis of art.

JACKSON HEIGHTS Queens -- A group of local artists has explored New York City's evolving communities and are sharing their own experiences to both entertain and educate.

Below the bustling Roosevelt Avenue and 74th Street subway station in Jackson Heights lies an unexpected oasis of art.

Thanks to the MTA, Los Herederos, a nonprofit bringing cultural traditions into the digital age, now has a permanent community space.

"We are standing in the midst of Queens as cultural crossroads," said Los Herederos Executive Director Naomi Sturm. "One of the most diverse places on Earth, and also really Ground Zero for new immigrant groups historically coming to New York."

The current art installation celebrates that history by showcasing Diversity Plaza - literally a crossroads of the world right above commuters' heads.

But Los Herederos' flagship invention is the sonicycle - a solar-powered portable DJ station with roots in the Hispanic cultures it celebrates.

"The sonicycle takes its inspiration for these traveling sound systems that you will find all over Latin America," Sturm said. "This idea of having a traveling sound system that is musical, but also a messaging platform."

It also broadcasts the Los Herederos digital radio station, which plays local labels like Chulo Records, featuring New York artists like Okute from Cuba and Combo Chimbita from Colombia.

"Were very privileged here in New York where the local is the global." Sturm said.

And the radio station is open to all - anyone can apply to have their own show.

Los Herederos is open to the public Mondays, Wednesdays and Fridays from 11 a.m. until 7 p.m.