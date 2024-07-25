WATCH LIVE

DJ Scratch: Titan of the turntable

Thursday, July 25, 2024 5:22PM
From Brooklyn to across the globe, DJ Scratch has etched his name all over.

NEW YORK -- From Brooklyn to across the globe, DJ Scratch has etched his name all over.

For over two decades, the Grammy-award winning producer and world-renowned turntablist has spun as many heads as he does records with his hip-hop wizardry.

Born George Spivey, the legendary DJ got his start at the eye-wide age of 4. The musical bug led him to master the art of cutting and mixing like no other.

That technique went one to earn him the opportunity of a lifetime, traveling around the globe as a teen to open up for hip-hop heavyweights like Run-DMC, EPMD and later producing for a long list of revered names such as Jay-Z, 50 Cent, Busta Rhymes, and DMX to name a few.

