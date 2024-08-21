Imaginarium takes guests on an immersive journey through light, imagination, and endless photo ops

Imaginarium evokes wonder in visitors of all ages who journey through a mesmerizing array of light installations ranging from luminous sculptures to interactive displays.

ONTARIO, Calif. -- Imaginarium is not just a display of lights, it's a journey into a fantastical realm where imagination knows no bounds.

"It's definitely it's own adventure," said Jose Lopez, a guest services representative at Imaginarium at the Ontario Mills Mall. "As you enter, you are greeted with 5 million LEDs almost 30 thousand light LED roses. Then you also have the rooms. It brings your imagination to life. Hence the word Imaginarium."

The festival of lights features enchanted forests, life-size creatures, your inflatable characters, a circus, infinity rooms, and more.

"There's so many lights," said Jackie Torres of Covina, California, who took her daughter to the experience. "It kind of reminds us of Alice in Wonderland."

"You don't see a lot of events like these," said Lopez. "So I feel like it's definitely a place to make memories."

Imaginarium

Ontario Mills Mall

1 Mills Cir

Ontario, CA 91764

https://imaginarium360.com/