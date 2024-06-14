ESPN brings the NBA Playoffs to Times Square

ESPN and the NBA hosted a special pop-up in Times Square to unite fans and celebrate the NBA playoffs!

ESPN and the NBA hosted a special pop-up in Times Square to unite fans and celebrate the NBA playoffs!

ESPN and the NBA hosted a special pop-up in Times Square to unite fans and celebrate the NBA playoffs!

ESPN and the NBA hosted a special pop-up in Times Square to unite fans and celebrate the NBA playoffs!

NEW YORK -- Basketball fans were given the special chance to tune into the NBA playoffs from Times Square thanks to ESPN and TSX last Thursday.

The watch party and pop-up event treated guests to gold-plated champagne glasses to toast to the champions-to-be, exciting photo opportunities and even a special appearance by former NBA player Metta Sandiford-Artest.

"It truly is a fan experience," said Jenny Whitlock, NBA Head of Global Fan Marketing. "The diversity of Times Square is so perfect a setting for this; it actually represents a lot of the diversity in our NBA family. We're just out here happy to celebrate this with our fans."

Tune in to Game 4 of the NBA playoffs tonight at 8:30 PM ET on ABC.