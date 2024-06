Bonds to Brine: Banker reinvents himself as oyster farmer

BAY SHORE, NY -- Meet Emmett Ohara, who traded a 30-year career in finance for a new calling: oyster farming.

His Shamrock Oyster Farm is located 3.5 miles south of Bay Shore in the Great South Bay, off New York's Long Island.

He's cultivating between 200,000-250,000 oysters in certified waters leased from the town of Islip.