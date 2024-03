Razzle Dazzle the Houston Rodeo clown

In the sea of cowboy hats and boots, Razzle Dazzle shines bright! Meet the Rodeo Clown who brings joy to everyone she meets.

In the sea of cowboy hats and boots, Razzle Dazzle shines bright! Meet the Rodeo Clown who brings joy to everyone she meets.

In the sea of cowboy hats and boots, Razzle Dazzle shines bright! Meet the Rodeo Clown who brings joy to everyone she meets.

In the sea of cowboy hats and boots, Razzle Dazzle shines bright! Meet the Rodeo Clown who brings joy to everyone she meets.

HOUSTON, Texas -- With her bright pink outfit, sequin hat, and suspenders - Razzle Dazzle the Rodeo Clown stands out among the crowd at the Houston Livestock Show and Rodeo.

Her real name is Donna Brawley, a Rodeo volunteer of 27 years. She was given the clown name Razzle Dazzle for her sparkly and fancy personality.

Donna is often asked if she gets in the arena with the bulls. Her response is, "No, I'm too cute for that."

Click the video above to see the story.