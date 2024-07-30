Los Angeles-style pizza is a new contender in the pizza wars with New York and Chicago-style pies

Seven Tigers Pie Club is making a strong debut, crafting LA-style pizzas to rival the iconic pizza styles of New York, Detroit, and Chicago.

LOS ANGELES, Calif. -- While New York, Detroit, and Chicago have long been the epicenters of American pizza culture, Seven Tigers Pie Club is stepping onto the scene with a vision to redefine LAs place in the pizza hierarchy. The pizzeria is not just aiming to compete but to elevate LA's pizza game with a unique style that marries traditional techniques with local flair.

"We consider LA a cultural melting pot with people from all around the world," said Seven Tigers Pie Club general manager Tyler Sterling. "That's how we came up with our whole menu of seven pizzas for Seven Tigers."

"LA, you don't really think about it as a pizza town," said Michael Ip, a patron from Glendale, California who considers himself a foodie. "But, to me, I feel like Los Angeles is really having a moment that's going on in the last couple of years."

Seven Tigers Pie Club's approach is rooted in a respect for pizzas storied history while embracing innovation. The concept of an LA-style pizza is more than just a gimmick, it's an evolution. The team has crafted pizzas that combine the best of several worlds, blending crispy crusts, deep-dish, squared servings, and local cultural influences.

Seven Tigers Pie Club

2748 W 8th St #107

Los Angeles, CA 90005

https://www.almghospitality.com/seventpc