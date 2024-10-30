First-time voters in NC excited about being able to cast ballot in 2024

In the final stretch to Election Day there's a big push from both sides to connect with young voters and first-time voters.

First-time voters excited about being able to cast ballot in 2024

First-time voters excited about being able to cast ballot in 2024 In the final stretch to Election Day there's a big push from both sides to connect with young voters and first-time voters.

First-time voters excited about being able to cast ballot in 2024 In the final stretch to Election Day there's a big push from both sides to connect with young voters and first-time voters.

First-time voters excited about being able to cast ballot in 2024 In the final stretch to Election Day there's a big push from both sides to connect with young voters and first-time voters.

RALEIGH, N.C. (WTVD) -- In the final stretch to Election Day there's a big push from both sides to connect with young voters and first-time voters.

That's why Next-Gen America set up on the campus of North Carolina State today.

It is one of the nation's leading youth voting organizations.

The group has worked to engage with NC's young voters since August helping them register to vote.

First-timer voters say they are a key demo in this election, but some feel the candidates could have done more to connect with them.

"I'm finishing out college. I'm about to get a big girl job and go join the workforce and increase my adult levels. And so it's really important to fight for what will give you the best future, whichever side that may be for you and to really move forward, move for that person," student Manasvini Tangirala said.

Next-Gen America plans to set up on the campus of Duke University on Thursday.