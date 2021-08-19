1 killed, 5 more injured in pair of overnight shootings in Durham

DURHAM, N.C. (WTVD) -- Six people were shot in two separate bouts of violent crime in Durham overnight Wednesday into Thursday.

First on Wabash Street near Ridgeway Avenue, four people were shot: three men, one woman.

One of the victims in that shooting has since died from their injuries.

The second shooting happened near the intersection of Linwood Avenue and Colfax Street. A man and a woman were shot at this location.

Durham Police Department has not released any further details about the shooting. The group has said that no arrests have yet been made in the shootings.
