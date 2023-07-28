Wake County woman charged with animal cruelty

A Wake County is being charged with animal cruelty after her horses were reported in poor health.

WAKE COUNTY, N.C. (WTVD) -- A Wake County is being charged with animal cruelty after her horses were reported in poor health in June.

The Wake County Sheriff's Office received a report from a veterinarian about horses that were not in good health on Perry Road Drive near Wendell. When deputies arrived with a search warrant, no horses were found because they were given away or sold.

Gina Marie Taylor is being charged with one count of animal cruelty and was given a written promise to appear in court.

No more details have been released.