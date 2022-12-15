'Help us get them out alive': Animals at Wake County animal shelter face euthanization

The Wake County Animal Shelter is searching for forever homes for hundreds of animals that face euthanization.

RALEIGH, N.C. (WTVD) -- Animals at the Wake County Animal Shelter are facing euthanization if the public does not adopt them. Staffers are calling this a dire situation that could impact more than 200 animals including Holden the cat, whose lived there for four months.

He's already spent half of his life at the shelter and is ready to find his forever home.

"I've been wanting a cat for a minute. I've been asking for a cat for months and my mom was like ok for your Christmas gift I'll get you a cat," said Shonzie Jones.

She stopped by the shelter with family looking for the perfect fur baby. Jones has her eye on Holden and if all goes well, she's already prepared to take him home.

"I got a pink litter box even if I don't get a girl, it's still cute. I got a scratching post that it can sit on top for my job," said Jones.

Kennel after kennel inside the shelter is full. Staffers told ABC11 if the pets are not adopted they are going to have to make some tough decisions.

"I'm not going to sugar coat it," said Wake County Animal Shelter Outreach Coordinator Meagan Thomas. "We're doing this plea to the public to please help us. Get these animals into adoptable homes. Get them out to rescue partners. Get them into foster. Any way somebody can help us get them out alive."

The shelter is an open intake shelter which means they can't turn animals away. According to Thomas, December is the highest intake month they've seen over the past six years.

"Our number one reason for owner surrender is housing followed by ability to care for animals," she said.

Caring for an animal is all Amy Bunn wants to do. Her lab mix Casey passed away a few months back. She's watched Bunn graduate from college, get married and have children.

"What better way to celebrate her life than by adopting another way," she said Bunn. "I know they'll never be another Casey, but I want to give another dog that loving home."

Adoption fees for dogs have dropped down to 25 dollars. The fee for cats is name your own price.

The Wayne County Animal Shelter is also hosting a holiday adoption event that waives adoption fees for dogs and cats currently in the shelter. Fees will be waived from now until January 7, 2023.