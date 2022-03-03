Second arrest made in string of Wake County bank robberies

RALEIGH, N.C. (WTVD) -- Raleigh Police have made a second arrest in connection with a string of bank robberies last week.

Police said Wednesday that 19-year-old Max Carmichael Mollick is charged with attempted common law robbery, common law robbery, felony conspiracy to commit common law robbery and felony conspiracy to attempt to commit common law robbery.

He is being held at the Wake County Detention Center.

Last Friday, Dominic Glenn, 21, was arrested in New Jersey in connection with the case.

Investigators say a total of five banks were robbed in Wake County including three Wells Fargo branches in Raleigh, one in Cary, and a First Horizon Bank in Morrisville.
