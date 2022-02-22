Manhunt underway after 3 Wells Fargo banks were robbed in Wake County

RALEIGH, N.C. (WTVD) -- Police officers are trying to hunt down two people connected to a string of three bank robberies TuesdayThe Raleigh Police Department confirmed the robberies and said officers were searching for the suspects in the area near a crashed Ford Mustang on Centennial Parkway near NC State University.The first robbery happened at the Wells Fargo on Fairview Road. The second happened at the Wells Fargo on Clark Avenue in Cameron Village. The third happened at the Wells Fargo on Kildaire Farm Road in Cary.After the robberies, the suspects driving in the Mustang reportedly led law enforcement on a chase before crashing and slipping away from officers.Raleigh police officers are reportedly looking for two people seen running away from the crashed Mustang.N.C. State University Police were notified by RPD that the two suspects fled on foot toward Centennial Campus from a traffic stop in the Mission Valley parking lot, the university said in an alert to students.Anyone with information is asked to call 911 or Raleigh Police at (919) 831-6311 or University Police at (919) 515-3000.School officials advised students and others on campus to take cautions. Safety Escort Services and public transportation are available as alternatives to walking. Individuals can contact Safety Escort Services at (919) 515-3000.Stay with ABC11 as we gather more details about this breaking news.