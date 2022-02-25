21-year-old accused of 5 bank robberies across Wake County arrested in New Jersey

RALEIGH, N.C. (WTVD) -- A man accused of robbing five banks across Wake County was arrested in New Jersey, according to Raleigh Police Department.
Dominic Glenn, 21, is charged in at least the three robberies that occurred in Raleigh--one on February 18 at the Wells Fargo on Spring Forest Road, one on February 22 at the Wells Fargo on Clark Avenue and one on February 22 at the Wells Fargo on Fairview Road. The latter two robberies happed within 20 minutes of each other.
The two other robberies happened on the same day, February 22, in Cary and Morrisville. Raleigh Police Department said the robberies were connected, but did not say whether Glenn is facing charges in those jurisdictions. Officers then investigated a blue Ford Mustang next to an apartment building near NC State University after suspects eluded Cary Police in a chase.
The Federal Bureau of Investigation assisted in the case. It is unclear if investigators believe there are other suspects at this time.
Glenn was arrested without incident on a fugitive warrant.
Anyone with information is asked to call Raleigh CrimeStoppers at (919)834-HELP. The investigation is still ongoing.
The footage used in this article is archived footage, stay tuned for an updated video.
