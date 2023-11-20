Longtime Wake County Commissioner Dr. James West dies at 79

Longtime Wake County Commissioner Dr. James West passed away suddenly on Friday at the age of 79.

Friends and colleagues came together Sunday to remember West for his commitment to public service and dedication to the community.

Wake County Board of Commissioners chair member Shinica Thomas spoke with ABC11 and West had a huge impact on her.

"I cried, I still get teary-eyed about it, Dr. West is such an impactful person in our community and just on this board, like he's really my buddy, he's been a great mentor to me, for the 3 years that I've been on this board and it's what I hear from all commissioners that've served before me," she said.

Congressman Wiley Nickel released a statement following the news of Dr. West's passing:

"I'm deeply saddened to hear of the passing of Wake County Commissioner Dr. James West," said Congressman Wiley Nickel. "For years, Commissioner West faithfully served and delivered results for the people of Wake County. He was a trailblazer in the fight for civil rights and equality in North Carolina. My thoughts are with his family, friends, and loved ones during this trying time."

Wake County Sheriff Willie Rowe also posted a statement on social media:

"Commissioner West strived to represent and give a voice to all. We're forever grateful for his commitment to public safety, equal access to overall quality of life, and the legacy of service that will continue to make a difference in the lives of many."

Dr. West's family is asking for privacy at this time.

No services have been confirmed.