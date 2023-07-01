The Wake County Sheriff's Office filed a juvenile petition for murder after a man was found dead in his home.

Juvenile taken into custody for murder of 71-year-old man in Wake county

WAKE COUNTY, N.C. (WTVD) -- The Wake County Sheriff's Office filed a juvenile petition for murder after a man was found dead in his home.

Deputies responded to calls for a welfare check on Old Milburnie Road in Eastern Wake County after family members had not heard from the victim. When deputies arrived they found Jerry Hicks, 71, dead inside the home.

According to the Wake County Sheriff's Office, an initial investigation determined Hicks died as a result of homicide.

A juvenile suspect was taken into custody upon the filing of a juvenile petition for murder.