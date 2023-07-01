WATCH LIVE

Juvenile taken into custody for murder of 71-year-old man in Wake county

Saturday, July 1, 2023 11:57PM
Juvenile in custody for the murder of Wake County man
The Wake County Sheriff's Office filed a juvenile petition for murder after a man was found dead in his home.

WAKE COUNTY, N.C. (WTVD) -- The Wake County Sheriff's Office filed a juvenile petition for murder after a man was found dead in his home.

Deputies responded to calls for a welfare check on Old Milburnie Road in Eastern Wake County after family members had not heard from the victim. When deputies arrived they found Jerry Hicks, 71, dead inside the home.

According to the Wake County Sheriff's Office, an initial investigation determined Hicks died as a result of homicide.

A juvenile suspect was taken into custody upon the filing of a juvenile petition for murder.

