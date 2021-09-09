COVID in children

'A really uneasy feeling': Wake County parents concerned as pediatric COVID-19 cases rise

By
EMBED <>More Videos

'A really uneasy feeling': Parents worry as pediatric COVID cases rise

RALEIGH, N.C. (WTVD) -- Hundreds of thousands of children across the country are now testing positive for COVID-19.

Lauren White's 7-year-old is one of them.

"Right now it's a really uneasy feeling sending my kids to school knowing there are safety risks to it," she said.

White said they had a good experience with virtual learning but they chose to go back in person with metrics improving in May.



The child also went to a summer camp where White said they felt comfortable with the outdoor aspect of it -- but that's where her daughter contracted the virus.

READ MORE: Pediatricians wrestle with treating COVID, getting parents to take it seriously

"She got very sick. She was sick for a little over a week and our family quarantined and four out of five us ended up getting sick," said White, who noted that it put her out of work for three weeks. "The situation has changed in the last two months drastically. We know the numbers are going up in hospitals, we know that pediatric cases are on the rise and we know now it went through all three of my children."

In the last month alone, there have been more than 750,000 confirmed pediatric cases across the country.

"It is so nerve-wracking," said Rebecca Schuster, who sent her daughter Kyla back for fourth-grade in person this year, too. "Every day I ask myself is today the day my daughter comes home with COVID."

The single mom is second-guessing her decision now.

"It is just a matter of time," she said. "It's not a matter of if, if it's a matter of when."
Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
health & fitnesswake countyraleighback to schoolparentingcovid in childrencoronaviruspediatric multi system inflammatory syndromestudent safetycovid 19 pandemicwake county schools
Copyright © 2021 WTVD-TV. All Rights Reserved.
TOP STORIES
WCPSS leaders confront COVID complaints, concerns after fiery meeting
Active search ongoing in Cumberland County after suspect flees on foot
Hope Mills boy, 11, says he fought off attacker on way to school
Firefighters reflect on 9/11 response ahead of 20th anniversary
NC school districts face rising facility costs amid aging buildings
LATEST: At least 2 children in SC have died from COVID this month
Show More
As COVID-19 hospitalizations increase, doctors brace for flu season
Father drowns trying to save son at Wrightsville Beach beach
Tropical Storm Mindy makes landfall in Florida
Durham students start petition for more virtual learning options
SC lawyer whose son and wife were killed has law license suspended
More TOP STORIES News