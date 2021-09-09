'A really uneasy feeling': Wake County parents concerned as pediatric COVID-19 cases rise

Lauren White and her family have been looking at lots of outdoor activities this past year. @GrandfatherMtn hike is a great one. She also sent her 7 year old to a camp this summer that was mostly outdoors but she got #Covid_19. #abc11 pic.twitter.com/TKjM83k6pB — Josh Chapin (@JoshChapinABC11) September 9, 2021

RALEIGH, N.C. (WTVD) -- Hundreds of thousands of children across the country are now testing positive for COVID-19.Lauren White's 7-year-old is one of them."Right now it's a really uneasy feeling sending my kids to school knowing there are safety risks to it," she said.White said they had a good experience with virtual learning but they chose to go back in person with metrics improving in May.The child also went to a summer camp where White said they felt comfortable with the outdoor aspect of it -- but that's where her daughter contracted the virus."She got very sick. She was sick for a little over a week and our family quarantined and four out of five us ended up getting sick," said White, who noted that it put her out of work for three weeks. "The situation has changed in the last two months drastically. We know the numbers are going up in hospitals, we know that pediatric cases are on the rise and we know now it went through all three of my children."In the last month alone, there have been more than 750,000 confirmed pediatric cases across the country."It is so nerve-wracking," said Rebecca Schuster, who sent her daughter Kyla back for fourth-grade in person this year, too. "Every day I ask myself is today the day my daughter comes home with COVID."The single mom is second-guessing her decision now."It is just a matter of time," she said. "It's not a matter of if, if it's a matter of when."