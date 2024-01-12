New funding could help address statewide shortage of school counselors

Local school leaders believe new funding announced by Vice President Kamala Harris will help fill in mental health service gaps in North Carolina.

RALEIGH, N.C. (WTVD) -- With mental health at the top of mind for leaders and parents, recent data reveals North Carolina schools fall short of national recommendations for staffing ratios when it comes to mental help services for students.

"With two schools, I'm one social worker, over 1,600 kids, and it's a lot to keep up with the daily needs," said Brian Burton. "There's always a crisis and there's always a concern that something is coming up."

Burton is a social worker in Wake County Public Schools. He has experienced firsthand the growing need for student services. He said after the pandemic there were more referrals for mental health services, therapists, housing, and food.

"I'm sad because I see it happening with our kids, and our kids getting left behind daily," said Burton.

Wake County currently has 128 social workers, 98 school psychologists, and 449 counselors. According to the NC Department of Public Instruction that is not enough for 160,000 Wake County students.

"Yes, we definitely need more and we'll continue to need more," said Michele Woodson, Assistant Superintendent for Student Support Services Wake County School District.

The national recommendation is one school counselor and one social worker per 250 students. To meet the national recommendation, Wake County would have to hire about 190 more school counselors and more than 500 social workers.

"The better the ratio, the more one-on-one and specific support that we can provide those students so that they can continue their pathway to success," said Crystal Reardon, Director of School Counseling for Wake County School System.

District leaders believe there are solutions to solve the problem.

"We need to support efforts to fund our student support staff so that we can make sure that both students and schools are healthy, safe places for students to be successful," said Woodson.

More money can help with recruitment efforts, as the district partners with universities, creating a pipeline from graduate programs.

"We have internships available for school counselors where they get to come in and learn the things that our counselors know and work side by side with our school counselors," said Reardon.

While the resolution may not be immediate and there are still barriers to overcome, Burton remains dedicated to his kids.

"The best part for me is getting to see these kids continuing to promote their grades and knowing that I made a positive impact with them," said Burton.

Burton also wants to encourage parents and families to volunteer and stay in contact with teachers and counselors in order to support the kids.