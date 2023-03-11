Search for next Wake County Superintendent moves to next stage

The Wake County School Board is narrowing down details as it prepares to launch the search for a new superintendent.

RALEIGH, N.C. (WTVD) -- The Wake County School Board is narrowing down details as it prepares to launch the search for a new superintendent.

Current Superintendent Catty Moore announced last month that her last day will be July 1.

In a Catty Moore Friday the board decided to move back the deadline for people to submit applications for the position from April 17 to April 24.

The board hasn't ruled out going internally for the selection as they did with Moore who spent years in the Wake County School System as a principal and later as deputy superintendent for academic achievement.

The consensus Friday is that they want to take their time to ensure they find the right person.

"We feel very privileged and honored that in the past ten years, we've had two superintendents in Ms. Moore and Dr. Jim Merrill," said Lindsay Mahaffey, chair of the board. "We hope that that stability makes our district attractive to candidates. We put in flexibility in that timeline because we don't know how many applications we're going to receive."

The goal is to have someone in place before the next school year but it is possible there is an an acting or interim superintendent in the interim while they find the best person.

