Parents up in arms after Cumberland County school bus driver accused of choking, assaulting student

FAYETTEVILLE, N.C. (WTVD) -- Parents and students are in disbelief as a Cumberland County Schools bus driver is being accused of choking and assaulting a student. CCS parent Cassie Brunson said she's disgusted that her nephew was attacked by someone meant to protect him.

"I don't put my hands on them, you know? That's not the way. That's not the answer. That's not how you correct a child," Brunson said.

Brunson said the CCS bus driver choked and assaulted her 14-year-old nephew, Jeremy on Thursday afternoon after he was picked up from Anne Chesnutt Middle School in Fayetteville. She said it stemmed from an exchange on the bus; then the driver kicked Jeremy and his sister out of the vehicle.

"He left my kids on the side of the road in a neighborhood where they don't even know where they are," Brunson said. "My first thing is, do I gotta put air tags on my kids?"

Medical records show that the boy was left with a dislocated shoulder after the incident.

Parents are calling on Cumberland County Schools to take swift action to protect their children. Dajuanda Mitchell's daughter was on the bus when it happened and had to ask authorities to get her off.

"For a man to have put his hands on a child and you're not moving like..." Mitchell said as she snapped her fingers. "To me, it's like, what's really going on here? He's still on the bus with all of these kids and y'all are outside of the bus."

In a statement, CCS said:

"We take this matter very seriously and do not condone violence against students or staff. We will continue to cooperate with law enforcement officials as they investigate this situation and will respond in accordance with Board Policy and applicable laws."

CCS also said the driver has been suspended with pay.

"I want that man arrested," Brunson said. "I want justice for my nephew. And I hope to God that there aren't any other kids ... if he has done this, I just feel like the aggressiveness of this, this probably isn't the first time and I'm not the only one who feels that way."

The Cumberland County Sheriff's Office said it is investigating and no charges have been filed at this time.