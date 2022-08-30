Wake County child hit by a car while walking to school Monday morning

Wake County Public Schools said the child was walking to Wildwood Elementary School when they crossed the road and were hit.

RALEIGH, N.C. (WTVD) -- A Wake County child is recovering after being hit by a car Monday morning on the way to school.

Wake County Public Schools tells ABC11 the child was walking to Wildwood Forest Elementary School when they crossed the road and were hit.

That child was not using the designated crosswalk for families.

A letter to parents said there were counselors on staff for any child who might have seen or heard about the accident.

Tuesday there was extra precaution by RPD and even some administrators who stood near the accident to prevent students from making the same mistake.

Some parents are not surprised this happened. Elijah Branch says that's why he walks his child to school every morning.

"I walk him all the way to the school just to try to for preventative measures to make he sure did, he is safe. I see some of these kids when they get out of school or some of their parents stop half way and a lot of the times they might bolt out here and like I said these cars are not paying attention," he said.

RPD say the child was taken to the hospital for treatment for non-life-threatening injuries.

Police say at this time, there are no charges pending, however, the investigation is ongoing.