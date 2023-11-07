Wake County Schools updated policy on book challenges awaits final Board approval

The revised wording adds more details to the process including a scheduled meeting between the principal and concerned parent, and how to obtain formal paperwork.

WAKE COUNTY, N.C. (WTVD) -- The Wake County school board meets Tuesday night to discuss the latest policy revolving around how parents can challenge books and instructional materials they find inappropriate or offensive.

Policy 3210 is set to go through a second reading during the Nov. 7 Board of Education meeting.

When given final Board approval, it will replace the current policy 3210, according to the agenda.

The revised wording adds more details to the process including a scheduled meeting between the principal and concerned parent, and how to obtain formal paperwork.

An outside committee would ultimately make the decision that is binding for two years, which means no complaints against the challenged material will be reviewed during that two-year period.