Wake County school board votes 8-1 to return to partial in-person learning Feb. 15

The Wake County school board voted 8-1 Tuesday for sending students back into the classroom on Feb. 15.
Dr. Jim Martin was only board member to vote against motion.
Earlier this year, WCPSS Human Resources ran a television advertisement in an effort for more substitute teachers.
From the advertisement, assistant superintendent AJ Muttillo said 464 candidates attended one of the three virtual information sessions followed by 418 individuals submitting an application, and finally, 83 candidates who attended substitute orientation.
"The role of the substitute teacher is now more vital to the success of our school district than ever before," said Muttillo in a release. "We need folks who are ready and willing to join us in supporting our students and making a difference in their lives."
Another 49 people are scheduled to complete orientation on Feb. 3.
"The marketing efforts from January are really just now being reflected in some of these orientation numbers," he said.
According to the release, the district said there was a shortage of up to 200 substitute teachers on any given day the last two weeks before winter break.
To find out more on how to become a substitute teacher with WCPSS, visit here.