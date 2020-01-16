Wake County DA will not ask SBI to investigate RPD after man accuses police of excessive force

RALEIGH, N.C. (WTVD) -- The Wake County District Attorney refused to investigate after a video of a violent arrest, which showed a Raleigh officer punching and kneeing a man, surfaced on social media.

After reviewing the video with the SBI, Raleigh Police Department officials said they met with Wake County District Attorney Lorrin Freeman to review the body and dash camera video of the incident, who has since declined to request the SBI to investigate the matter.

The video, posted to Twitter and retweeted more than 5,000 times as of 4:30 p.m. Wednesday showed officers kneeing a driver, pulling him out of his vehicle and repeatedly hitting him during an arrest.

The driver in the video, Braily Andres Batista Concepcion, 22, was arrested and charged with DWI, three counts of hit-and-run, two counts of contributing to the delinquency of a minor, simple possession of marijuana and resisting arrest.

RELATED: Man accuses police of excessive force after video shows Raleigh officer knee, punch him during arrest

As is standard for all allegations of excessive force, the Raleigh Police Department Office of Professional Standards is conducting a criminal investigation of the incident and will present the findings to the District Attorney for final review.

An exclusive interview with Braily Andres Batista Concepcion and community activist Kerwin Pittman:
EMBED More News Videos

Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
raleigharrestcaught on cameraraleigh police
Copyright © 2020 WTVD-TV. All Rights Reserved.
More Videos
From CNN Newsource affiliates
TOP STORIES
Fayetteville mom teaches daughter with cerebral palsy to walk
Construction firm issues statement after deadly Brier Creek trench collapse
5 cars damaged after shots fired on Highway 264: Sheriff
11 new flu deaths reported by NC health department
Shanann Watts' family denounces upcoming Lifetime movie
Chief justice, senators sworn in for Trump impeachment
'All of us are not misfits:' McDougald residents demand dignity
Show More
Man stops to fold flag that ripped from pole during storm
ESPN reporter didn't know he had non-Hodgkin's lymphoma
Teen charged with murders of foster mom, man found in duffel bag
'You called me a liar,' Warren told Sanders post-Iowa debate
Man shot outside Raleigh bar
More TOP STORIES News