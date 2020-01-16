Wake County DA will not ask SBI to investigate RPD after man accuses police of excessive force

RALEIGH, N.C. (WTVD) -- The Wake County District Attorney refused to investigate after a video of a violent arrest, which showed a Raleigh officer punching and kneeing a man, surfaced on social media.After reviewing the video with the SBI, Raleigh Police Department officials said they met with Wake County District Attorney Lorrin Freeman to review the body and dash camera video of the incident, who has since declined to request the SBI to investigate the matter.The video, posted to Twitter and retweeted more than 5,000 times as of 4:30 p.m. Wednesday showed officers kneeing a driver, pulling him out of his vehicle and repeatedly hitting him during an arrest.The driver in the video, Braily Andres Batista Concepcion, 22, was arrested and charged with DWI, three counts of hit-and-run, two counts of contributing to the delinquency of a minor, simple possession of marijuana and resisting arrest.As is standard for all allegations of excessive force, the Raleigh Police Department Office of Professional Standards is conducting a criminal investigation of the incident and will present the findings to the District Attorney for final review.