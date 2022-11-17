Wake Schools expected to pass student reassignment plan

CARY, N.C. (WTVD) -- The Wake County School Board is expected to vote Wednesday evening on a reassignment plan that could affect students at 29 schools.

It seems likely that the plan will get approved. It's already gone through a few drafts and parents have submitted feedback to the school system.

The district this year said very few students will be affected, but a look at some of the maps shows they call for students to be moved from nearly 30 schools to other schools.

For example, some students at Barwell Road Elementary School will be moved to Walnut Creek Elementary.

Some others would be moved from a variety of high schools such as Broughton and Enloe high schools to Southeast Raleigh Magnet High.

This is a process that happens every year with the Wake County Public School System. It's done to ease overcrowding at certain schools or to fill up new schools.

The changes would be for the 2023-24 school year.

Since no new schools are opening next year, this year's student assignment proposal focuses on base assignment changes, calendar application changes and stability rules.

"We live in an area that has high growth throughout the county," said Glenn Carrozza, Wake Schools Assistant Superintendent for School Choice, Planning and Assignment. "So, in order to balance that, it's necessary for us to try to utilize all of our schools in all of the district"

The equity policy that's been talked about a lot is also expected to pass Wednesday night.