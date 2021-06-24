nonprofit

'We're so committed': Nonprofit rolls out mobile vaccination units to serve marginalized communities

DURHAM, N.C. (WTVD) -- The nonprofit War4Life has been providing support to the community through the pandemic, but really kicked efforts into high gear this past April. Mobile vaccination units have been going into communities.

Staff members are going door-to-door and bringing vaccines directly to underserved North Carolinians. In the last 60 days, the organization has been able to administer 2,500 doses.

The nonprofit being honored for its efforts and invited to President Biden's event in Raleigh.

Coordinator Donald Hughes says War4Life is dedicated wholeheartedly to Biden's goal of improving vaccination rates, although the staff members are still encountering great hesitancy.

"It's extremely difficult and sometimes it's a little disheartening, but we're so committed to this. We know that our community for years has had trouble accessing healthcare," said Hughes. "While the goal is something that is extremely important, we know that we're going to take one resident at a time, one shot at a time.
Hughes says 90 percent of the time, a mobile unit will go into historically marginalized communities.

War4Life is holding an event this weekend in Durham, staff will be set up outside St. Joseph AME Church from 10 a.m. to 1 p.m.
