Water pipe bursts, causes flooding in several areas at Duke University Hospital

Incoming ED patients are being redirected to other nearby hospitals.

Incoming ED patients are being redirected to other nearby hospitals.

Incoming ED patients are being redirected to other nearby hospitals.

Incoming ED patients are being redirected to other nearby hospitals.

DURHAM, N.C. (WTVD) -- A water pipe Thursday night inside a wall burst inside Duke University Hospital.

Several areas were flooded, including the Emergency Department. However, all patients at the time of the incident received the care they needed.

Incoming ED patients are being redirected to other nearby hospitals.

In a statement, Duke University Hospital officials said: "We urge members of the public to seek emergency care at other area hospitals or an urgent care center if possible. The flooding has not affected inpatient hospital areas, but some additional ancillary areas were impacted. We have relocated those functions to other areas of the hospital."

Officials say they hope to resume normal operations as soon as possible.