Young boy pulled from Neuse River regained consciousness after 4 minutes of CPR: Witness

Emergency crews responded to a water rescue in the Neuse River on Wednesday afternoon

RALEIGH, N.C. (WTVD) -- A young boy had to be rescued from the Neuse River on Wednesday afternoon.

ABC11 spoke to a woman who performed CPR on the boy after his unconscious body was pulled from the River.

Latia Brown said her nephew first noticed the boy floating in the river. He thought at first it was a turtle, but other witnesses realized it was a person and rushed to pull the body out of the water.

"I looked at my sister and said, 'Is this a joke?'" Brown recalled. "I just ran over there and did CPR and she called the police it was a lot of other people that helped."

After about 4 minutes of CPR, Brown said the boy regained consciousness.

Emergency responders did arrive at the scene, but they have not yet released a report about what happened. Stay with ABC11 as we gather more details.

