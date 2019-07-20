Wave off Oak Island breaks Raleigh man's neck, kills him

Courtesy: GoFundMe

OAK ISLAND, N.C. (WTVD) -- A man was killed Friday after he was hit by a strong wave at Oak Island, his family said.

37-year-old Lee Dingle was in the ocean playing with his kids when a wave pushed his head to the ground and broke his neck, his wife said on Twitter.



Dingle, along with his family, are from Raleigh.

As of Saturday afternoon, more than $68,000 has been raised for his family on GoFundMe, surpassing its $50,000 goal.

If you would like to donate, you can click here.

This is a developing story. Please check back for more details.
Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
raleighncoceansman killedfreak accident
Copyright © 2019 WTVD-TV. All Rights Reserved.
More Videos
From CNN Newsource affiliates
TOP STORIES
2 men missing in Raleigh were killed, police say; 3 arrested
Weekend to bring hottest weather of the year in North Carolina
Manhunt after NC woman, Australian boyfriend murdered in Canada
1 killed, 2 injured in Red Springs birthday party shooting, deputies say
Man drowns while swimming in Cape Fear River, officials say
Instagram test hides how many likes your photos get
Man scales building to reach mom's 15th-floor apartment during fire
Show More
ECU has received 'great deal of feedback' since Trump rally
Arborist who died after falling from tree at NC Zoo ID'd
High levels of fecal bacteria found in Buffaloe Road Canoe Launch
35 killed in boating crashes in 2018, making it NC's deadliest season
NC Courage recognized by Gov. Roy Cooper at NC Executive Mansion
More TOP STORIES News