Wave off Oak Island breaks Raleigh man's neck, kills him

37-year-old Lee Dingle was in the ocean playing with his kids when a wave pushed his head to the ground and broke his neck, his wife said on Twitter.
My partner, my love, and my home died today after a freak accident. Lee was playing on the beach with three of our kids yesterday, and an intense wave hit him just right to slam his head into the sand and break his neck. 1/— Shannon Dingle (@ShannonDingle) July 20, 2019
Dingle, along with his family, are from Raleigh.
As of Saturday afternoon, more than $68,000 has been raised for his family on GoFundMe, surpassing its $50,000 goal.
