Pop-up storms could bring damaging wind and hail today

Drink plenty of fluids

Stay in an air-conditioned room

Stay out of the sun

Check up on relatives and neighbors

Young children and pets should never be left unattended in vehicles under any circumstances

RALEIGH, N.C. (WTVD) -- We're in First Alert Mode as the severe weather risk for much of central North Carolina has been raised to a "slight risk" level 2 for Wednesday.Any showers and storms that develop Wednesday will be capable of producing damaging winds and hail.Storms could develop in the late afternoon through early evening.The focus has been on the heat most of the day, with hot temperatures and high humidity. Afternoon highs in the low 90s will feel more like around 102.Outside of spotty showers and storms, the area will be dry but storms that do develop could be powerful and bring damage.Through Friday, we will see the highest feels-like conditions this year and people working or spending time outside should be aware of heat exhaustion.Anyone overcome by heat should be moved to a cool and shaded location. Heat stroke is an emergency! Call 9 1-1.