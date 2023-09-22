System heading to NC expected to become tropical storm, warning issued

Expect rain and strong winds to move into the Triangle later this evening and overnight.

RALEIGH, N.C. (WTVD) -- Don't let the weather fool you as you head out the door this morning, rain and wind are coming later this evening and overnight.

Post tropical storm 16 will be a little stronger that originally forecast and is expected to become Tropical Storm Ophelia later today, according to NOAA.

Winds east of the Triangle can reach damaging levels on the coast. People who have property and or boats along the North Carolina coast need to prepare for tropical storm conditions later Friday into midday Saturday as coastal winds are now expected to reach 20-40 mph with gusts over 60 mph Friday afternoon into Saturday midday.

Here in the Triangle, winds will be 15-30 mph with gusts to 40, resulting in scattered power outages and downed trees and tree limbs.

A bit of rain will reach the Triangle in the afternoon and winds will start to pick up, especially in the afternoon.

The worst of the storm in the triangle will be tomorrow night into noon Saturday.