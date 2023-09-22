State of Emergency issued for North Carolina ahead of arrival of Tropical Storm Ophelia

RALEIGH, N.C. (WTVD) -- Gov. Roy Cooper declared a State of Emergency for the state ahead of the arrival of Tropical Storm Ophelia.

Ophelia formed just off the North Carolina coast and is expected to make landfall Friday night or Saturday morning.

The storm will bring heavy rain and strong wind to much of the state.

The State of Emergency declaration helps activate some emergency services, strengthens price-gouging regulations and opens the door for disaster response funds if needed.

"It is important for North Carolinians to prepare for potential impacts from the coming storm," Cooper said. "The storm's path has been difficult to predict and we want to ensure that farmers, first responders and utility crews have the tools necessary to prepare for severe weather."

"North Carolina Emergency Management continues to monitor the weather impacts and is in contact with our county partners to address resource needs they may have. This is a proactive preparedness measure to ensure we have the tools and resources available to support all North Carolinians," Emergency Management Director Will Ray said. "The transportation waiver will make it easier to move equipment and other resources if needed."

Events altered by Ophelia

Some High School football games across the state have had to adjust because of the weather.

For example, the ABC11 Game of the Week between Clayton High School and Garner High School opted to start an hour earlier.

Garner canceled the Night Market.

Fourth Friday, which was supposed to happen Friday night in Fayetteville, has been canceled.

Also in Fayetteville, the Parade of Nations will not happen Saturday due to the weather forecast.

In Morrisville, the planned International Festival decided to cancel Saturday, and Western Wake Farmers Market also decided to cancel.

In Wake Forest, the Tree Trail Trek that was supposed to happen Saturday at Joyner Park will not take place.

Conditions across North Carolina