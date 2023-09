Clayton High School travels to Garner High School in Game of the Week

WAKE COUNTY, N.C. (WTVD) -- There is a lot on the line tonight as Clayton High School travels to Garner High School.

Both teams enter the game with three wins and one loss.

Weather could be the biggest player for tonight's game.

A system that's expected to turn into a tropical storm as it approaches the North Carolina coast could bring rain and wind into the area.

For that reason the kickoff time for the game has already been moved up an hour. The game now is scheduled to start at 6 p.m.