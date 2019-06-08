Showers, storms likely over next several days

As tropical moisture continues to spread out across the Southeast early today, there are still a few showers and thunderstorms occurring in the Carolinas, which are producing some heavy rain and local flooding. In fact, there have been a few flash flood warnings issued overnight in areas west of the Triangle, specifically in High Point and Greensboro.More episodes of rain heavy enough to bring flooding are expected today, tonight and tomorrow. While the focal point of the heaviest rain may be located in the mountains, where local amounts of up to 6 inches may fall between now and tomorrow night, the Triangle is still expected to get a thorough soaking. Most of the numerical forecast models are implying that Raleigh should pick up between 2 and 2.5 inches of rain this weekend, which can cause flooding of both low-lying and poor drainage areas.The wet pattern isn't expected to come to an abrupt end early next week. A few more showers and a thunderstorm or two are likely on Monday, which will be a very humid day when its not raining. On Tuesday, an upper-level disturbance will manage to slide into the Carolinas. Farther to the north, a much more vigorous disturbance will push across the Great Lakes and into southeastern Canada. This will drive a cold front through the mid-Atlantic region and the Carolinas by the afternoon, amplifying a threat for heavy rain and perhaps severe weather.During midweek, this front will stall close to the Triangle, and will likely promote one last round of showers and thunderstorms on Wednesday. Wednesday night and Thursday, that front will push east of the region with conditions gradually improving from west to east. Next Friday, a westerly flow will be setting up across the Carolinas with temperatures slightly below average and low humidity.Steve StewartStay dry!