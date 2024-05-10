At least 10 cars involved in crash on I-40 West near Garner

A crash has caused heavy backup on Interstate 40 near US 70 in Wake County.

A crash has caused heavy backup on Interstate 40 near US 70 in Wake County.

A crash has caused heavy backup on Interstate 40 near US 70 in Wake County.

A crash has caused heavy backup on Interstate 40 near US 70 in Wake County.

WHITE OAK, N.C. (WTVD) -- A major crash closed all lanes of Interstate 40 near US 70 in Wake County

All lanes were shut down 2 miles after Exit 309 in Garner. Crews were able to reopen one lane of traffic about 30 minutes after the crash happened.

The right lane remains closed and is expected to reopen by 6 p.m., the NCDOT said.

At least a dozen vehicles were involved in the crash.

NC DOT and emergency responders are at the scene. Traffic is backed up for nearly two miles.

As a detour, drivers are asked to use Exit 309 (US 70 East) to Exit 326 (US 70 Business West) to I-40.

I-40 westbound also has heavy delays near Exit 287 in Cary by Harrison Avenue.

An ABC11 news crew is working to gather more information.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates.