7 tips when using a generator during a hurricane

If you plan on using a generator if Hurricane Florence hits, be sure to keep these safety tips in mind

Hurricane Florence has North Carolinians hoping for the best but preparing for the worst.

If you have a generator or plan to buy one to use during the storm, there are safety measures you should observe.

  • Use generators outside of the home in well-ventilated areas
  • Keep them at least five feet from all doors, windows, and vent openings
  • Never use a generator in a garage, even with the door open
  • Make sure the exhaust is directed away from your home an install carbon monoxide alarms
  • Never refuel a generator when it is hot
  • Store fuel outside
  • If you are using a generator to power your entire home, make sure an electrician installs it properly


Hurricane Florence strengthed to a Category 2 storm Monday morning and is expected to hit the Carolinas late Thursday/early Friday.


Monday morning Florence strengthened to a Category 2 storm and is expected to become a Category 3 sometime Tuesday.



Be sure you have a plan in place and that your hurricane kit is ready to go.

How to prepare your home for high winds

Is your property prepared for high winds? If severe weather is in the forecast, follow these simple steps from AccuWeather to minimize damage:

