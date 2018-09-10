7 tips when using a generator during a hurricane

If you have a generator or plan to buy one to use during the storm, there are safety measures you should observe.
- Use generators outside of the home in well-ventilated areas
- Keep them at least five feet from all doors, windows, and vent openings
- Never use a generator in a garage, even with the door open
- Make sure the exhaust is directed away from your home an install carbon monoxide alarms
- Never refuel a generator when it is hot
- Store fuel outside
- If you are using a generator to power your entire home, make sure an electrician installs it properly
Hurricane Florence strengthed to a Category 2 storm Monday morning and is expected to hit the Carolinas late Thursday/early Friday.
Be sure you have a plan in place and that your hurricane kit is ready to go.
How to prepare your home for high winds