7 tips when using a generator during a hurricane

Use generators outside of the home in well-ventilated areas

Keep them at least five feet from all doors, windows, and vent openings

Never use a generator in a garage, even with the door open

Make sure the exhaust is directed away from your home an install carbon monoxide alarms

Never refuel a generator when it is hot

Store fuel outside

If you are using a generator to power your entire home, make sure an electrician installs it properly

EMBED >More News Videos Monday morning Florence strengthened to a Category 2 storm and is expected to become a Category 3 sometime Tuesday.

EMBED >More News Videos Is your property prepared for high winds? If severe weather is in the forecast, follow these simple steps from AccuWeather to minimize damage:

Hurricane Florence has North Carolinians hoping for the best but preparing for the worst.If you have a generator or plan to buy one to use during the storm, there are safety measures you should observe.Hurricane Florence strengthed to a Category 2 storm Monday morning and is expected to hit the Carolinas late Thursday/early Friday Be sure you have a plan in place and that your hurricane kit is ready to go.