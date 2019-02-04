WEATHER

'Tough old broad:' 82-year-old granny goes viral after using snowblower to clear her driveway

EMBED </>More Videos

An 82-year-old woman is taking the internet by storm after photos of her using a snowblower during a winter storm went viral.

MUSKEGON, Mich. --
An 82-year-old woman in Muskegon, Michigan, is taking the internet by storm after photos of her using her snowblower went viral.

When snow fell in her neighborhood, Marlene Downing didn't call for help. Instead, she put on her winter coat and headed out to her garage.

"I like being outside, and I like the snow," Downing said. "I just don't need any help. I got this big machine, it works great."

Stay on top of breaking news stories with the ABC11 News App

Downing told ABC News she's a "tough old broad" who doesn't need help from her grandchildren.

"I'm sure they would help if I asked," she said. "My grandson has plowed it once but I'm fine. I like being out there."

She said being outside reminds her of where she grew up: Harvey, North Dakota.

And Downing said the sound of the snowblower reminds her of something else.

"I think the engine sounds like my Harley maybe."

That's right, this fierce granny also owns a Hog. And her Greyhound Pippa has a front row seat in the sidecar.

Downing said she longs for the road. But for now, she said she'll enjoy the snow.

"I'm ready for it to be summer, and I'll enjoy the winter as long as we have it," she said. "It's just fun to be outside no matter what."
Report a Typo
Related Topics:
weathersnowfun stuffbuzzworthytrendingviralMichigan
WEATHER
Hitting the 70s: Temperatures to be above average all week
70s This Week
Sir Walter Wally predicts more winter
It's Groundhog Day! Punxsutawney Phil did not see his shadow
More Weather
Top Stories
Hitting the 70s: Temperatures to be above average all week
Man airlifted to UNC Hospitals after flipping car into creek off US1
Students evacuate bus before it explodes in Wilson County
The New England Patriots win the Super Bowl after beating the Rams 13-3
Virginia's Gov. Northam says that wasn't him in racist photo
Rapper 21 Savage in federal immigration custody in Georgia
1st Bull City Robotic Rodeo wraps up Sunday
Hurricanes lose to Flames 4-3
Show More
Watch new 'Toy Story 4,' 'Avengers' and 'Captain Marvel' spots
Watch Gladys Knight's national anthem performance before Super Bowl
Super Bowl LIII: NFL announces plans for Mercedes-Benz Stadium's roof
Poll: Most Americans want the Rams to win Super Bowl LIII
Chick-fil-A rated best customer service in America
More News